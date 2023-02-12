Wright State vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (20-4) taking on the Wright State Raiders (5-20) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-50 victory as our model heavily favors Green Bay.
The Raiders' last game on Friday ended in a 74-65 win against Milwaukee.
Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Wright State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 72, Wright State 50
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders captured their best win of the season on February 2, when they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who rank No. 145 in our computer rankings, 80-70.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Phoenix are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on February 10
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 28
- 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 345) on January 13
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders have a -299 scoring differential, falling short by 12 points per game. They're putting up 65 points per game, 184th in college basketball, and are giving up 77 per contest to rank 355th in college basketball.
- Wright State has averaged 1.3 more points in Horizon games (66.3) than overall (65).
- At home, the Raiders score 67.2 points per game. On the road, they average 64.2.
- At home Wright State is conceding 73.9 points per game, six fewer points than it is on the road (79.9).
- While the Raiders are putting up 65 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 71.5 a contest.
