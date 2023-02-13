Monday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) and the Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) clashing at Value City Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-69 victory for Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

The Buckeyes won their most recent game 93-63 against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 70, Indiana 69

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 31, the Buckeyes notched their signature win of the season, a 66-57 home victory.

The Buckeyes have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (eight).

Ohio State has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 5) on November 30

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 8

84-67 over Oregon (No. 23) on December 21

76-67 on the road over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 14

88-86 over South Florida (No. 24/AP Poll)) on December 20

Ohio State Performance Insights