Miami (OH) vs. Toledo: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) play at Savage Arena on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: Savage Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
RedHawks Betting Records & Stats
- Eight of the RedHawks' 19 games with a set total have hit the over (42.1%).
- So far this year, Miami (OH) has put together an 8-11-0 record against the spread.
- Toledo's .591 ATS win percentage (13-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than Miami (OH)'s .421 mark (8-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Toledo
|84.3
|158.1
|76.8
|151.9
|155
|Miami (OH)
|73.8
|158.1
|75.1
|151.9
|148
Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends
- Miami (OH) is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.
- The RedHawks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
- Miami (OH) is 5-7-0 ATS in conference action this year.
- The RedHawks' 73.8 points per game are only three fewer points than the 76.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record in games it scores more than 76.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Toledo
|13-9-0
|14-8-0
|Miami (OH)
|8-11-0
|8-11-0
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits
|Toledo
|Miami (OH)
|10-1
|Home Record
|7-9
|7-3
|Away Record
|1-7
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-4-0
|90.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.9
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|3-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.