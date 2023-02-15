Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 AAC) face the East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cincinnati (-8.5)
|141
|-390
|+320
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 16-8-0 ATS this season.
- In the Bearcats' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
- East Carolina has covered 14 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Pirates' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Cincinnati Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Cincinnati is 60th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (45th).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Bearcats' national championship odds up from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 37th-biggest change.
- With odds of +30000, Cincinnati has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.