Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-15) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (17-8) matching up at Fifth Third Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Bearcats won their last game 74-66 against Temple on Saturday.
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cincinnati 62, East Carolina 61
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- When the Bearcats beat the Tulane Green Wave, the No. 62 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 53-50 on February 4, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Cincinnati is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- The Bearcats have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (six).
Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 25
- 74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 105) on February 11
- 68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on November 10
- 77-44 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on December 13
- 78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 227) on December 1
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats have a -43 scoring differential, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 61.2 points per game to rank 258th in college basketball and are giving up 63.0 per outing to rank 140th in college basketball.
- With 54.5 points per game in AAC matchups, Cincinnati is averaging 6.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (61.2 PPG).
- The Bearcats are putting up 63.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (58.7).
- Defensively Cincinnati has played worse in home games this year, giving up 65.4 points per game, compared to 61.8 away from home.
- The Bearcats' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 55.1 points a contest compared to the 61.2 they've averaged this year.
