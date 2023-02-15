Wednesday's contest features the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-15) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (17-8) matching up at Fifth Third Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Bearcats won their last game 74-66 against Temple on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 62, East Carolina 61

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

When the Bearcats beat the Tulane Green Wave, the No. 62 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 53-50 on February 4, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Cincinnati is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

The Bearcats have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (six).

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 25

74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 105) on February 11

68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on November 10

77-44 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on December 13

78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 227) on December 1

Cincinnati Performance Insights