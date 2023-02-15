Wednesday's game that pits the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-16) versus the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-18) at McGuirk Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-66 in favor of Miami (OH). Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The RedHawks fell in their last matchup 71-58 against Toledo on Saturday.

Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 69, Central Michigan 66

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks registered their best win of the season on January 11, when they defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank No. 114 in our computer rankings, 84-76.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Miami (OH) is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Chippewas are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins

79-53 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 28

74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 18

71-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on February 8

79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 190) on November 11

73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on December 2

Miami (OH) Performance Insights