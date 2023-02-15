Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-16) versus the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-18) at McGuirk Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-66 in favor of Miami (OH). Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The RedHawks fell in their last matchup 71-58 against Toledo on Saturday.
Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (OH) 69, Central Michigan 66
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- The RedHawks registered their best win of the season on January 11, when they defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank No. 114 in our computer rankings, 84-76.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Miami (OH) is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Chippewas are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.
Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-53 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 28
- 74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 18
- 71-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on February 8
- 79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 190) on November 11
- 73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on December 2
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks put up 68.6 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (349th in college basketball). They have a -130 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Miami (OH) has scored 69.1 points per game in MAC play, and 68.6 overall.
- At home, the RedHawks average 74.3 points per game. Away, they average 63.1.
- In 2022-23 Miami (OH) is giving up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (82.0).
- The RedHawks are averaging 69.6 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 1.0 more than their average for the season (68.6).
