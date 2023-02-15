Ohio vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (21-4) going head-to-head against the Ohio Bobcats (5-18) at 6:30 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Ball State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Bobcats' last game on Saturday ended in a 72-71 win against Northern Illinois.
Ohio vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
Ohio vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 74, Ohio 68
Ohio Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats registered their signature win of the season on November 29, when they claimed a 52-51 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-71 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on February 11
- 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on November 26
- 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 21
- 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on February 1
Ohio Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' -231 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.6 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.7 per outing (339th in college basketball).
- Ohio has averaged 1 fewer points in MAC games (61.6) than overall (62.6).
- The Bobcats are putting up fewer points at home (56.1 per game) than away (67.6).
- Ohio is conceding more points at home (73.1 per game) than away (72.3).
- The Bobcats are putting up 63.1 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 62.6.
