Wednesday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (19-4) and Western Michigan Broncos (10-13) going head to head at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Toledo, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Rockets head into this matchup on the heels of a 71-58 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Toledo 70, Western Michigan 60

Toledo Schedule Analysis

  • The Rockets' signature win this season came in a 71-68 victory against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 57-45 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on December 11
  • 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 41) on December 4
  • 91-73 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 8
  • 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 26
  • 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on January 11

Toledo Performance Insights

  • The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game, with a +264 scoring differential overall. They put up 74 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and give up 62.5 per contest (131st in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Toledo is scoring more points (76 per game) than it is overall (74) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Rockets are scoring 3.9 more points per game at home (76.1) than on the road (72.2).
  • In 2022-23 Toledo is conceding 6.3 fewer points per game at home (59.6) than on the road (65.9).
  • The Rockets are putting up 77.5 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 74.

