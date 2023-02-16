Thursday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-5) and the Penn State Lady Lions (13-12) at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 78-68 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Buckeyes' most recent contest on Monday ended in an 83-59 loss to Indiana.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 68

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

  • Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 31, the Buckeyes secured their signature win of the season, a 66-57 home victory.
  • The Buckeyes have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 17) on November 8
  • 88-86 over South Florida (No. 32) on December 20
  • 84-67 over Oregon (No. 33) on December 21
  • 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 36) on November 30
  • 87-81 at home over Illinois (No. 49) on January 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Ohio State Performance Insights

  • The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and conceding 66.7 per outing, 247th in college basketball) and have a +404 scoring differential.
  • In Big Ten action, Ohio State has averaged 6.8 fewer points (75.4) than overall (82.2) in 2022-23.
  • The Buckeyes are scoring more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (79.5).
  • In 2022-23 Ohio State is giving up 5.1 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (68.8).
  • Over their last 10 games, the Buckeyes are averaging 74.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 82.2.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.