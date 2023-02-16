How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Penn State Lady Lions (13-12) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 82.2 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 71.5 the Lady Lions give up.
- Ohio State is 17-0 when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
- Ohio State is 20-1 when it scores more than 71.5 points.
- The 72.7 points per game the Lady Lions score are 6.0 more points than the Buckeyes allow (66.7).
- Penn State has a 12-8 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
- Penn State is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 82.2 points.
- The Lady Lions are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (42.4%).
- The Buckeyes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the Lady Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 90-54
|Xfinity Center
|2/8/2023
|Minnesota
|W 93-63
|Value City Arena
|2/13/2023
|Indiana
|L 83-59
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/20/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/24/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Value City Arena
