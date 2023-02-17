The Kent State Golden Flashes (21-5, 11-2 MAC) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-20, 3-10 MAC) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
DraftKings Kent State (-17) 147 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kent State (-17) 146.5 -2500 +1300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kent State (-17.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

  • Kent State has compiled a 15-7-1 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Golden Flashes' 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Eastern Michigan has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
  • A total of 13 Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.

Kent State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Kent State is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (78th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (74th).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Kent State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

