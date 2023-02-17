The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-12, 7-9 Horizon) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-11, 11-5 Horizon) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline
BetMGM Northern Kentucky (-2.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Northern Kentucky (-3) 132.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Northern Kentucky (-2.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

  • Northern Kentucky has compiled an 8-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Norse's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 9-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 10 Mastodons games this year have hit the over.

