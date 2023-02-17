Friday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (18-7) and the Milwaukee Panthers (8-16) at Beeghly Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-56 and heavily favors Youngstown State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Penguins are coming off of a 72-67 win over Detroit Mercy in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Youngstown State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Youngstown State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 68, Milwaukee 56

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 20, the Penguins took down the Green Bay Phoenix (No. 64 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-60.

Youngstown State has 13 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 28

59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 2

81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 167) on November 7

60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 259) on December 31

61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on January 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Youngstown State Performance Insights