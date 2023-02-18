Saturday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (16-8) and Akron Zips (15-9) going head to head at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Zips came out on top in their most recent outing 72-70 against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.

Akron vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Akron vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 70, Akron 62

Akron Schedule Analysis

When the Zips beat the Youngstown State Penguins, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 61-44, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Flashes have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 54th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Akron is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 28

60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 11

72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 15

69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 244) on January 28

85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 251) on November 13

Akron Performance Insights