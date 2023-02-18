How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toledo Rockets (20-6, 11-2 MAC) will attempt to build on a 10-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Bowling Green Falcons (10-16, 4-9 MAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Stroh Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- The Falcons make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- In games Bowling Green shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.
- The Falcons are the 128th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 185th.
- The Falcons score just 0.1 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Rockets allow (76.6).
- Bowling Green has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison
- Bowling Green is posting 75.8 points per game this season at home, which is 1.4 fewer points than it is averaging in away games (77.2).
- The Falcons give up 72.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 83.3 when playing on the road.
- At home, Bowling Green is making 1.1 fewer treys per game (6.9) than in road games (8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to on the road (35.4%).
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 87-64
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 93-72
|John E. Worthen Arena
|2/14/2023
|Central Michigan
|L 77-74
|Stroh Center
|2/18/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Stroh Center
|2/21/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|2/25/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Stroh Center
