Saturday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (15-11) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-16) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bearcats head into this matchup on the heels of a 68-57 loss to East Carolina on Wednesday.

Cincinnati vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cincinnati vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 67, Cincinnati 60

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats took down the Tulane Green Wave (No. 98-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 53-50 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.

Cincinnati has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bearcats are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 126) on February 11

72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 190) on November 25

68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 197) on November 10

78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on December 1

99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on December 18

Cincinnati Performance Insights