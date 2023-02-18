Kent State vs. Akron Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (16-8) and the Akron Zips (15-9) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kent State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Golden Flashes enter this contest on the heels of a 72-69 win against Buffalo on Wednesday.
Kent State vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kent State vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 70, Akron 62
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Golden Flashes claimed their best win of the season, a 59-56 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 13
- 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 165) on February 1
- 82-61 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on January 25
- 72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (scoring 70.3 points per game to rank 87th in college basketball while giving up 62.2 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential overall.
- In conference contests, Kent State tallies fewer points per game (68.2) than its overall average (70.3).
- Offensively the Golden Flashes have fared better at home this season, scoring 74.8 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game in away games.
- Kent State is ceding 58.6 points per game this season at home, which is 8.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (66.8).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Golden Flashes have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 68.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 70.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.