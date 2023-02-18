Ohio vs. Central Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Ohio Bobcats (5-19) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-18) clashing at Convocation Center Ohio in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Ohio according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bobcats are coming off of a 78-53 loss to Ball State in their last outing on Wednesday.
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio 69, Central Michigan 67
Ohio Schedule Analysis
- When the Bobcats defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 187 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 72-71, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- The Bobcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (six).
Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 217) on November 26
- 65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 1
- 52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on November 29
- 84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on January 21
Ohio Performance Insights
- The Bobcats have a -256 scoring differential, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game to rank 239th in college basketball and are giving up 72.9 per contest to rank 339th in college basketball.
- In conference contests, Ohio tallies fewer points per contest (60.9) than its season average (62.2).
- Offensively, the Bobcats post 56.1 points per game at home, compared to 66.6 points per game in away games.
- At home, Ohio is surrendering 0.4 more points per game (73.1) than away from home (72.7).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bobcats have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 62 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 62.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.
