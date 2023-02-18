Saturday's contest features the Ohio Bobcats (5-19) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-18) clashing at Convocation Center Ohio in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Ohio according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 78-53 loss to Ball State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 69, Central Michigan 67

Ohio Schedule Analysis

When the Bobcats defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 187 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 72-71, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Bobcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (six).

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 217) on November 26

65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 1

52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on November 29

84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on January 21

Ohio Performance Insights