Saturday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (20-4) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-11) going head to head at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 75-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Toledo, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

Their last time out, the Rockets won on Wednesday 75-44 against Western Michigan.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 75, Eastern Michigan 57

Toledo Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8, the Rockets notched their best win of the season, a 71-68 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Toledo is 12-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 65) on January 11

91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 94) on December 4

77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 106) on January 14

76-63 at home over Akron (No. 165) on January 21

80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 190) on November 26

Toledo Performance Insights