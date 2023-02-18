Wright State vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (25-3) and the Wright State Raiders (5-22) at Wolstein Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-56 and heavily favors Cleveland State to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Raiders' last outing on Thursday ended in a 95-82 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.
Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
Wright State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 83, Wright State 56
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders beat the No. 143-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Kentucky Norse, 80-70, on February 2, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Vikings are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 54th-most victories.
- Wright State has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on February 10
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 288) on January 28
- 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 333) on January 13
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders' -332 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.3 points per game (177th in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per outing (355th in college basketball).
- In Horizon games, Wright State has averaged 1.2 more points (66.5) than overall (65.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Raiders are averaging 2.4 more points per game at home (67.2) than away (64.8).
- At home Wright State is giving up 73.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than it is away (80.6).
- The Raiders are putting up 70.9 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.3.
