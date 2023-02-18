Saturday's contest between the Seton Hall Pirates (16-11) and Xavier Musketeers (7-18) squaring off at Walsh Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Seton Hall, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Musketeers' last outing on Sunday ended in a 73-53 loss to Creighton.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 75, Xavier 56

Xavier Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Musketeers defeated the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs at home on November 19 by a score of 65-49.

The Musketeers have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Xavier is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

The Pirates have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins

48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 207) on December 9

87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on November 7

73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 302) on November 27

84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 317) on November 22

71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 342) on November 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Xavier Performance Insights