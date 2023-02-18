Xavier vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Seton Hall Pirates (16-11) and Xavier Musketeers (7-18) squaring off at Walsh Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Seton Hall, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Musketeers' last outing on Sunday ended in a 73-53 loss to Creighton.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Seton Hall 75, Xavier 56
Xavier Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Musketeers defeated the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs at home on November 19 by a score of 65-49.
- The Musketeers have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Xavier is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.
- The Pirates have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 207) on December 9
- 87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on November 7
- 73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 302) on November 27
- 84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 317) on November 22
- 71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 342) on November 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Xavier Performance Insights
- The Musketeers' -244 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.0 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (225th in college basketball).
- In Big East games, Xavier has averaged 6.8 fewer points (49.2) than overall (56.0) in 2022-23.
- The Musketeers average 56.7 points per game at home, and 54.8 away.
- At home Xavier is conceding 62.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than it is on the road (72.0).
- While the Musketeers are putting up 56.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 47.8 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.