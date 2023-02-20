Ohio State vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Monday's contest at Crisler Center has the Michigan Wolverines (20-6) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5) at 7:00 PM (on February 20). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for Michigan, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Buckeyes head into this contest following a 67-55 win against Penn State on Thursday.
Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ohio State vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 73, Ohio State 69
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- On December 31, the Buckeyes claimed their signature win of the season, a 66-57 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Buckeyes are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
- Ohio State has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 8
- 88-86 over South Florida (No. 29) on December 20
- 84-67 over Oregon (No. 33) on December 21
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 35) on November 30
- 87-81 at home over Illinois (No. 48) on January 8
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes have a +416 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.6 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and are giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 234th in college basketball.
- Ohio State has averaged 6.7 fewer points in Big Ten play (74.9) than overall (81.6).
- At home the Buckeyes are scoring 83.6 points per game, 5.2 more than they are averaging on the road (78.4).
- In 2022-23 Ohio State is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (67.5).
- Over their last 10 games, the Buckeyes are averaging 72.5 points per contest, 9.1 fewer points than their season average (81.6).
