Xavier vs. Butler Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (9-17) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-19) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-57 win for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.
The Musketeers are coming off of a 72-59 loss to Seton Hall in their most recent game on Saturday.
Xavier vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Xavier vs. Butler Score Prediction
- Prediction: Butler 68, Xavier 57
Xavier Schedule Analysis
- The Musketeers' best win this season came in a 65-49 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs on November 19.
- The Musketeers have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
- Xavier has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.
Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 209) on December 9
- 87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on November 7
- 73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on November 27
- 84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on November 22
- 71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 332) on November 10
Xavier Performance Insights
- The Musketeers' -257 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.1 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (230th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Xavier has averaged 49.8 points per game in Big East action, and 56.1 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Musketeers are scoring 1.5 more points per game at home (56.7) than away (55.2).
- Xavier allows 62.3 points per game at home, and 72.0 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Musketeers are putting up 48.5 points per contest, 7.6 fewer points than their season average (56.1).
