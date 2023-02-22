Kent State vs. Ohio Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has the Kent State Golden Flashes (17-8) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (6-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-57 win as our model heavily favors Kent State.
The Golden Flashes head into this game after an 87-46 win against Akron on Saturday.
Kent State vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
Kent State vs. Ohio Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 77, Ohio 57
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on November 20, the Golden Flashes defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team (No. 33) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-56.
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 131) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 13
- 82-61 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 25
- 87-46 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 18
- 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 187) on February 1
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes' +237 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.0 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (106th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Kent State is posting 69.6 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (71.0 points per game) is 1.4 PPG higher.
- The Golden Flashes are scoring 75.8 points per game this season at home, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (66.0).
- In 2022-23, Kent State is giving up 57.6 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 66.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Flashes have been racking up 70.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 71.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
