Wednesday's game at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has the Kent State Golden Flashes (17-8) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (6-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-57 win as our model heavily favors Kent State.

The Golden Flashes head into this game after an 87-46 win against Akron on Saturday.

Kent State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Kent State vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 77, Ohio 57

Kent State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 20, the Golden Flashes defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team (No. 33) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-56.

Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 131) on November 26

77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 13

82-61 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 25

87-46 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 18

57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 187) on February 1

Kent State Performance Insights