Wednesday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (17-8) and the Ohio Bobcats (6-19) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-57 and heavily favors Kent State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Bobcats' last contest on Saturday ended in an 83-75 win over Central Michigan.

Ohio vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Ohio vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 77, Ohio 57

Ohio Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats captured their best win of the season on February 11, when they defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who rank No. 174 in our computer rankings, 72-71.

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on November 26

65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 231) on February 1

52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on November 29

84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on January 21

83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 287) on February 18

Ohio Performance Insights