The Minnesota Wild (31-21-5) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-34-5) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild have won three games in a row.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-180) Blue Jackets (+155) 6

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 50 times this season, and won 15, or 30.0%, of those games.

Columbus has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 10-27 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' games this season have had over 6 goals 33 of 57 times.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 163 (25th) Goals 145 (30th) 159 (10th) Goals Allowed 211 (30th) 43 (10th) Power Play Goals 25 (32nd) 34 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (22nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Columbus has hit the over twice.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.7 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.8.

The Blue Jackets have scored 145 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have given up 3.7 goals per game, 211 total, which ranks 30th among NHL teams.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -66.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.