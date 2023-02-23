Caris LeVert and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent time out, a 118-112 loss to the 76ers, LeVert put up five points and five assists.

In this article, we break down LeVert's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.9 8.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.9 5.0 PRA -- 19.7 17.5 PR 12.5 15.8 12.5 3PM 0.5 1.6 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Caris LeVert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Caris LeVert has made 4.3 shots per game, which adds up to 9.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

LeVert's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 15th in possessions per game with 98.6.

The Nuggets concede 112.7 points per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, conceding 40 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 19th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Caris LeVert vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 33 22 4 3 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add LeVert or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.