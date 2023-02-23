Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (23-4) going head-to-head against the Cleveland State Vikings (26-3) at 6:30 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for Green Bay, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Vikings came out on top in their most recent game 87-49 against Wright State on Saturday.
Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 65, Cleveland State 62
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings beat the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 64-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 90-83 win on November 15 -- their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Phoenix are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
- Cleveland State has 21 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the country.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on February 16
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 4
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on December 29
- 83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on February 11
- 92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on January 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a +560 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.2 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball.
- Cleveland State has averaged 2 more points in Horizon games (78.6) than overall (76.6).
- At home, the Vikings score 73.9 points per game. On the road, they score 80.0.
- In 2022-23 Cleveland State is giving up 13.9 fewer points per game at home (51.6) than away (65.5).
- The Vikings are posting 77.8 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.2 more than their average for the season (76.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.