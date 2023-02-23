The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Penn State matchup.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Ohio State has put together an 8-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Buckeyes' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Penn State has compiled a 15-10-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 16 out of the Nittany Lions' 26 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 Ohio State's national championship odds (+40000) place it 67th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 69th.

The Buckeyes were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +40000, which is the 12th-biggest change in the country.

Ohio State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

