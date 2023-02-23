Wright State vs. Oakland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-15) and the Wright State Raiders (5-23) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Oakland coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Raiders enter this game after an 87-49 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.
Wright State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Wright State vs. Oakland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 70, Wright State 69
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders beat the No. 153-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Kentucky Norse, 80-70, on February 2, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Raiders are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.
- Wright State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 254) on February 10
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 28
- 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 331) on January 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders' -370 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.7 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 77.9 per outing (358th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Wright State is scoring 65.6 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (64.7 points per game) is 0.9 PPG lower.
- The Raiders are averaging 67.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 63.8 points per contest.
- Wright State is allowing 73.9 points per game this year at home, which is seven fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (80.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Raiders have been putting up 69 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 64.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.