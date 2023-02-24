Darius Garland will take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Garland, in his most recent game (February 23 loss against the Nuggets) produced 22 points, five assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Garland, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.8 20.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 1.9 Assists 7.5 7.9 6.9 PRA 32.5 32.4 29.4 PR 24.5 24.5 22.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Hawks

Garland has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 16.0% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 6.1 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 11th in possessions per game with 98.6.

The Hawks concede 116.7 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 45.6 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have given up 25.6 per game, 15th in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

Darius Garland vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 38 26 0 9 2 0 1

