The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Evan Mobley, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 115-109 loss to the Nuggets (his previous game) Mobley produced 31 points and nine rebounds.

Below, we break down Mobley's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.0 19.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 9.0 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.6 PRA 29.5 27.6 31.5 PR 27.5 24.9 28.9 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Evan Mobley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Evan Mobley has made 6.6 shots per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Mobley's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 11th in possessions per game with 98.6.

The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, allowing 116.7 points per contest.

Giving up 45.6 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

The Hawks allow 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Evan Mobley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 36 10 9 3 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mobley or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.