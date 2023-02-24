The Maryland Terrapins (23-5) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (23-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on BTN.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Ohio State vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66 the Buckeyes allow.

When Maryland allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 21-3.

When it scores more than 66 points, Maryland is 22-3.

The Buckeyes put up 13 more points per game (81.4) than the Terrapins allow (68.4).

Ohio State is 21-1 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Ohio State has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.

The Buckeyes shoot 47.1% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Terrapins concede defensively.

The Terrapins' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

