Aaron Nesmith's Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Nesmith totaled nine points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 142-138 loss against the Celtics.

In this article, we break down Nesmith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.8 12.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 14.7 18.3 PR 14.5 13.5 16.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Nesmith's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.9 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Magic give up 113.5 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The Magic give up 25.7 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Magic allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 13 0 0 0 0 0 1 11/21/2022 31 9 8 2 2 0 1 11/19/2022 25 19 3 0 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nesmith or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.