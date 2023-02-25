The Edmonton Oilers (32-19-8) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-35-5) on Saturday, with the Oilers coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.

Turn on ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH to see the match unfold as the Oilers and Blue Jackets take the ice.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and BSOH
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/25/2023 Oilers Blue Jackets 3-2 (F/OT) CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (213 in total), 29th in the NHL.
  • With 145 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 56 15 37 52 33 36 -
Patrik Laine 43 16 19 35 26 15 40.5%
Boone Jenner 47 17 15 32 18 22 56.3%
Jack Roslovic 55 4 26 30 28 22 45.4%
Kent Johnson 55 12 14 26 24 17 26.6%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers rank 21st in goals against, allowing 191 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
  • The Oilers are the top-scoring unit in the league with 225 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.5 assists per contest).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 5-1-4 (55.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 45 goals during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 59 46 63 109 63 59 51.5%
Leon Draisaitl 57 35 52 87 67 52 53.7%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 59 28 44 72 17 38 44.6%
Zach Hyman 58 27 41 68 25 28 55.6%
Tyson Barrie 59 10 31 41 27 23 -

