Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (24-3) matching up with the Buffalo Bulls (9-15) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-57 win as our model heavily favors Bowling Green.
The Falcons are coming off of an 80-72 victory against Central Michigan in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 79, Buffalo 57
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons captured their best win of the season on January 18, when they secured an 88-76 victory over the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 68) in our computer rankings.
- The Falcons have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bowling Green is 15-1 (.938%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11
- 82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 139) on December 11
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on November 23
- 84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 172) on December 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (156th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Bowling Green puts up fewer points per contest (76.8) than its overall average (79.8).
- The Falcons are scoring 83.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 76.1 points per contest.
- Bowling Green is surrendering 62.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.4 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.6).
- The Falcons have been racking up 74 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 79.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.