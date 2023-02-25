Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (18-8) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-12) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 70-61 based on our computer prediction, with Kent State coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Golden Flashes won their last outing 82-56 against Ohio on Wednesday.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kent State 70, Eastern Michigan 61

Kent State Schedule Analysis

  • The Golden Flashes clinched their signature win of the season on November 20, when they grabbed a 59-56 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.

Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 140) on November 26
  • 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on November 13
  • 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 184) on February 1
  • 87-46 at home over Akron (No. 184) on February 18
  • 82-61 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 25

Kent State Performance Insights

  • The Golden Flashes are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game, with a +263 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (68th in college basketball) and give up 61.3 per outing (99th in college basketball).
  • Kent State has averaged 1 fewer points in MAC play (70.4) than overall (71.4).
  • The Golden Flashes score 76.2 points per game at home, and 66.0 away.
  • At home, Kent State gives up 57.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 66.8.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Golden Flashes are posting 70.9 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points than their season average (71.4).

