The Indiana Pacers (26-35) will visit the Orlando Magic (25-35) after losing 11 road games in a row. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Pacers matchup.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSIN
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Pacers Moneyline
DraftKings Magic (-3) 231 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Magic (-3) 230.5 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends

  • The Magic are being outscored by 2.6 points per game with a -161 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.9 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 113.5 per outing (16th in the league).
  • The Pacers' -162 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.9 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 117.5 per outing (24th in league).
  • These two teams are scoring 225.8 points per game between them, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams average a combined 231 points per game, equal to this matchup's over/under.
  • Orlando is 33-25-2 ATS this season.
  • Indiana has put together a 32-28-1 record against the spread this year.

Pacers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pacers +100000 +50000 -
Magic +100000 +70000 -

