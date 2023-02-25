Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (23-5) and Toledo Rockets (22-4) squaring off at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Rockets are coming off of an 80-76 victory against Akron in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Toledo vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 71, Toledo 68

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets defeated the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines in a 71-68 win on December 8, which was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Toledo has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 69) on January 11

77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on January 14

91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 94) on December 4

80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 182) on November 26

76-63 at home over Akron (No. 184) on January 21

Toledo Performance Insights