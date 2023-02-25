Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (6-23) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-23) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Wright State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their last time out, the Raiders won on Thursday 83-75 against Oakland.
Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wright State 71, Detroit Mercy 64
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders' best victory this season came against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 148) in our computer rankings. The Raiders took home the 80-70 win at home on February 2.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wright State is 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 237) on February 10
- 83-75 at home over Oakland (No. 284) on February 23
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 28
- 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on January 13
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders are being outscored by 12.5 points per game with a -362 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.3 points per game (176th in college basketball) and give up 77.8 per contest (358th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Wright State scores more points per game (66.5) than its season average (65.3).
- The Raiders are scoring 68.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (63.8).
- Wright State is giving up 74.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (80.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Raiders have been putting up 70.1 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 65.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
