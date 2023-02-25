Xavier vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-9) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-20) squaring off at Cintas Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-51 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their last game on Tuesday, the Musketeers suffered a 60-43 loss to Butler.
Xavier vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
Xavier vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 70, Xavier 51
Xavier Schedule Analysis
- The Musketeers' best win this season came in a 65-49 victory against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs on November 19.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Musketeers are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.
- Xavier has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.
Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 208) on December 9
- 87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on November 7
- 73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 304) on November 27
- 84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on November 22
- 71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 331) on November 10
Xavier Performance Insights
- The Musketeers are being outscored by 10.2 points per game with a -274 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.6 points per game (335th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per contest (226th in college basketball).
- With 49.4 points per game in Big East tilts, Xavier is averaging 6.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (55.6 PPG).
- The Musketeers score 56.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.6 points per contest.
- In home games, Xavier is ceding 8.6 fewer points per game (62.3) than on the road (70.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Musketeers have been racking up 47.8 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 55.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
