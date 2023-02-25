Saturday's game at UPMC Events Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (18-10) going head to head against the Robert Morris Colonials (11-17) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 64-58 win for Youngstown State.

The Penguins are coming off of an 87-80 loss to IUPUI in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 64, Robert Morris 58

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

On January 20, the Penguins captured their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to our computer rankings.

Youngstown State has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on December 2

52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on January 28

81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 170) on November 7

60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 250) on December 31

61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 252) on January 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Youngstown State Performance Insights