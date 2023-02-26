The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) are 7-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (30-31) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and TSN.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and TSN

BSOH and TSN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Raptors 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 7)

The Cavaliers (33-29-1 ATS) have covered the spread 52.4% of the time, 4.9% more often than the Raptors (29-31-1) this season.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it in fewer games (47.6% of the time) than Toronto (52.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Raptors are 9-16, while the Cavaliers are 35-15 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Although Cleveland is averaging just 111.8 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks best in the league by giving up 106.7 points per game.

So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 17th in the league in assists, delivering 24.8 per game.

The Cavaliers are draining 11.4 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 36.2% three-point percentage (12th-ranked).

Cleveland is attempting 53.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 62.8% of the shots it has taken (and 72.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.4 treys per contest, which are 37.2% of its shots (and 27.6% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.