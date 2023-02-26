The Toronto Raptors (30-31) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) after winning three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Raptors.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Raptors allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 18th.

The 111.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are only 0.3 fewer points than the Raptors give up (112.1).

When Cleveland puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 27-9.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are putting up 113.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.2).

Cleveland allows 105.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 108.5 in away games.

When playing at home, the Cavaliers are draining 0.9 more threes per game (11.8) than on the road (10.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Cavaliers Injuries