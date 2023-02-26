The Toronto Raptors (30-31) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) after winning three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 18th.
  • The 111.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are only 0.3 fewer points than the Raptors give up (112.1).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 27-9.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Cavaliers are putting up 113.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.2).
  • Cleveland allows 105.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 108.5 in away games.
  • When playing at home, the Cavaliers are draining 0.9 more threes per game (11.8) than on the road (10.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cedi Osman Questionable Back

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.