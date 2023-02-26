The Minnesota Wild (32-21-6) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-35-5) on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-4-2 while scoring 25 total goals (four power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.8%). They have conceded 28 goals.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey contest.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-330)

Wild (-330) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-2.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 18-35-5 this season and are 5-5-10 in overtime matchups.

In the 17 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 18 points.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Columbus has two points (0-10-2) in 12 games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blue Jackets have earned 41 points in their 29 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 12 games and registered 12 points with a record of 5-5-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 5-9-1 (11 points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 41 games. The Blue Jackets went 14-24-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 26th 2.81 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 8th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 18th 31 Shots 29.3 27th 9th 30.1 Shots Allowed 34.6 30th 8th 23.4% Power Play % 16.2% 30th 6th 82.1% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 20th

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

