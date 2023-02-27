Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (25-5) and Xavier Musketeers (7-21) squaring off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 83-46 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Musketeers dropped their most recent game 58-46 against Marquette on Saturday.

Xavier vs. UConn Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Xavier vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 83, Xavier 46

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs in a 65-49 win on November 19. It was their signature win of the season.

The Musketeers have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).

Xavier has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (seven).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Huskies are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins

48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 9

87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on November 7

73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on November 27

84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on November 22

71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on November 10

Xavier Performance Insights