Xavier vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (25-5) and Xavier Musketeers (7-21) squaring off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 83-46 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.
The Musketeers dropped their most recent game 58-46 against Marquette on Saturday.
Xavier vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Xavier vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 83, Xavier 46
Xavier Schedule Analysis
- The Musketeers took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs in a 65-49 win on November 19. It was their signature win of the season.
- The Musketeers have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).
- Xavier has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (seven).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Huskies are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.
Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 9
- 87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on November 7
- 73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on November 27
- 84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on November 22
- 71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on November 10
Xavier Performance Insights
- The Musketeers have a -286 scoring differential, falling short by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 55.3 points per game, 339th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 207th in college basketball.
- Xavier scores fewer points in conference play (49.2 per game) than overall (55.3).
- The Musketeers score 56.1 points per game at home, and 54.1 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Xavier is conceding 8.9 fewer points per game at home (62.0) than away (70.9).
- The Musketeers have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, tallying 46.8 points per contest, 8.5 fewer points their than season average of 55.3.
