The Xavier Musketeers (7-21) will visit the UConn Huskies (25-5) after dropping nine consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Xavier vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers put up an average of 55.3 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 59.8 the Huskies give up.

Xavier is 7-17 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.

Xavier is 6-2 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

The Huskies record 11.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Musketeers give up (65.5).

UConn has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

UConn's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.3 points.

This year the Huskies are shooting 49.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Musketeers concede.

The Musketeers' 30 shooting percentage is 5.4 lower than the Huskies have conceded.

