Having taken three in a row, the Buffalo Sabres welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

You can see the Sabres look to take down the Blue Jackets on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2022 Blue Jackets Sabres 9-4 BUF

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 221 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 153 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 58 15 39 54 36 41 - Patrik Laine 45 17 21 38 27 17 37.8% Jack Roslovic 57 6 28 34 28 22 45% Boone Jenner 49 18 16 34 18 22 55.9% Kent Johnson 57 12 15 27 25 17 26.6%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 202 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The Sabres' 219 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Sabres are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Sabres Key Players