The Buffalo Sabres (31-23-4) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets (19-35-6) at home on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-205) Blue Jackets (+175) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 16 of the 53 games, or 30.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus is 10-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +175 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 36.4% chance to win.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 30 of 60 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 219 (2nd) Goals 153 (30th) 202 (22nd) Goals Allowed 221 (30th) 49 (5th) Power Play Goals 26 (32nd) 45 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (23rd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Three of Columbus' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets have scored 153 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 221 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 30th.

They have a -68 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

