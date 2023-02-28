The Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-21, 5-11 MAC) travel to face the Bowling Green Falcons (10-19, 4-12 MAC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

This season, the Falcons have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

In games Bowling Green shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 6-5 overall.

The Falcons are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 343rd.

The Falcons record only 4.2 fewer points per game (76.2) than the Eagles allow (80.4).

When Bowling Green totals more than 80.4 points, it is 9-2.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bowling Green is posting 0.2 fewer points per game (76.1) than it is on the road (76.3).

Defensively the Falcons have been better at home this season, allowing 74.5 points per game, compared to 82.6 in road games.

Bowling Green is making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 0.30000000000000426% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.8, 34.7%).

